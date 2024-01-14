‘New bus stands will ease traffic congestion in Erode’

By Express News Service

ERODE: Ninety per cent of the construction work of the new bus stand in Erode is complete, said Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy on Saturday after inspecting the site in Solar area.

Speaking to reporters, Muthusamy said, “Chief Minister M K Stalin has been constantly enquiring about the ongoing development projects in the district. Accordingly, the construction work of the new bus stand was also inspected. This bus stand is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 63.5 crore to solve the traffic congestion in the city. Buses to Karur, Trichy, Madurai, Dindigul, Tirunelveli and other districts will be operated from here. Ninety per cent of the work is complete.”

He added, “Town buses will run from the Erode central bus stand to the Solar bus stand. Parking facilities for two and four-wheelers and commercial premises are also being set up at the new bus stand.”

Muthusamy also said another new bus stand is also being planned in the northern part of Erode city.

“It will come up on 13 acres. The preliminary work for the same is currently underway. When these two bus stations become operational, the traffic congestion in Erode city will come down drastically. Along with that, the city will also expand,” Muthusamy explained.

Member of Parliament Anthiyur P Selvaraj, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, Municipal Corporation Commissioner V Siva Krishnamurthy and others were present.

