Southern Railway Additional General Manager inspects Pamban bridge in Tamil Nadu

RAMANATHAPURAM: With the Pamban railway sea bridge all set for opening, Additional General Manager (AGM), Southern Railway, inspected the bridge and ongoing works at the Rameswaram railway station on Tuesday. Helicopter trial runs were conducted for the second consecutive day.

Southern Railway AGM Kaushal Kishore inspected the new Pamban bridge from the road bridge and later went to inspect ongoing works at Rameswaram. Officials said that final stage preparatory works are being carried out for the opening of the new Pamban railway sea bridge, which is scheduled to be opened on April 6.

In view of the prime minister’s arrival to inaugurate the bridge, special security arrangements are being made in Rameswaram. For the second consecutive day, IAF helicopters conducted trials in Rameswaram-Mandapam. On Tuesday, as many as four IAF helicopters conducted trial runs from Mandapam towards Sri Lanka in view of the PM’s visit, scheduled for later this week.

Considering security reasons, the fisheries department here has announced a three-day fishing ban from April 4 to 6. Both mechanised and country boat fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea for three days.