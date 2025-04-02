Two years on, TN's Aranthangi bus stand project a non-starter

PUDUKKOTTAI: The construction of a new bus stand in Aranthangi of the district remains stalled despite fund allocation in the 2023 state budget as key approvals are yet to be finalised. With the existing facility in poor condition and struggling to accommodate growing commuter traffic, the delay has sparked concerns among residents.

Aranthangi, the second largest town in the district, relies on a 25-year-old bus stand that passengers describe as overcrowded and poorly maintained. “The waiting area is too small, there is no proper seating and the drainage system is terrible.

During the monsoon, the entire place floods,” said K Ramesh, a daily commuter. The existing bus stand, named after former chief minister M Karunanidhi, spans 1.66 acres with 12 parking bays, yet it serves around 140 buses daily. It also houses 43 shops.

In the 2023 budget, the state government had announced new bus stands for nine municipalities, including Aranthangi, at a total cost of Rs 10 crore. A 3.5-acre plot within an 8-acre land parcel belonging to Thanjavur municipality was earmarked for the new facility.

However, approvals for a lease agreement is still pending with the Commissioner of Land Administration, sources said. “The unhygienic conditions pose serious health risks. I have petitioned the Pudukkottai district administration demanding immediate action,” said CPI(M) functionary L Alavudhin.

Aranthangi MLA T Ramachandran confirmed that while the Thanjavur administration has approved the proposal to use its land, final clearance is awaited. “Once approval is granted, revised allocations will be made and work can commence,” he assured.

With direct bus routes to major cities like Chennai, Tiruchy and Coimbatore, residents fear the project may remain stuck in bureaucratic delays, leaving the town without a much-needed transport upgrade.