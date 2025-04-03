‘Government efforts have expedited expressway works’: Minister E V Velu

CHENNAI: Minister for Public Works E V Velu said the state government’s coordinated efforts involving various departments in the monthly review meetings have led to the Maduravoyal-Chennai Port expressway project works being expedited.
Calling attention, during Wednesday’s Assembly session, to the long-pending elevated expressway between Maduravoyal and Chennai Port, Tiruchengodu MLA E R Eshwaran said the project was started 16 years ago to facilitate export goods reaching the port without any hassle. Pointing out that the project has still not seen the light of day, the MLA stated that not only Tamil Nadu but the whole country is being affected economically due to this.
“Currently, export goods can be transported to the port only during the night,” he noted. Eshwaran urged the state government to take measures to complete the project soon and name it after former chief minister ‘Kalaignar’ Karunanidhi. He also asked to extend the project till the Poonamallee Outer Ring Road.
In his response, Minister Velu said “After assuming power, our CM had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and urged them to restart the project.”
He informed the Assembly, “The plan’s estimated cost is Rs 3,570 crore and works have begun, implemented by a Mumbai-based firm. The elevated expressway is a double-decker, 21-km project. The top deck is only for vehicles plying between Maduravoyal and Chennai Port directly. The second deck will have 6 off-ramps to exit and 7 on-ramps for entry.”
As per the agreement, the state is facilitating the union government project by allocating yards, land acquisition and such, the minister said, adding that he is conducting a review meeting every month to expedite the project.
Recalling one such review meeting held a month ago, involving officials from all departments involved, Minister Velu said certain issued were brought up. “For instance, the expressway goes for 15km along the Cooum River. We have gotten an NOC from the Water Resources Department and that work is now under way. We will have to resettle the people living along the river’s banks. All other similar works are being coordinated through the review meetings by the state government,” he said.
Underscoring that the CM was keen on improving the manufacturing sector by bringing in investors, the minister said the government would take all steps necessary to complete the project within the stipulated time.