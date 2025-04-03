‘Government efforts have expedited expressway works’: Minister E V Velu

CHENNAI: Minister for Public Works E V Velu said the state government’s coordinated efforts involving various departments in the monthly review meetings have led to the Maduravoyal-Chennai Port expressway project works being expedited.

Calling attention, during Wednesday’s Assembly session, to the long-pending elevated expressway between Maduravoyal and Chennai Port, Tiruchengodu MLA E R Eshwaran said the project was started 16 years ago to facilitate export goods reaching the port without any hassle. Pointing out that the project has still not seen the light of day, the MLA stated that not only Tamil Nadu but the whole country is being affected economically due to this.

“Currently, export goods can be transported to the port only during the night,” he noted. Eshwaran urged the state government to take measures to complete the project soon and name it after former chief minister ‘Kalaignar’ Karunanidhi. He also asked to extend the project till the Poonamallee Outer Ring Road.

In his response, Minister Velu said “After assuming power, our CM had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and urged them to restart the project.”