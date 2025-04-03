Restore park near Vallimadurai dam and promote tourism, Harur locals urge government

DHARMAPURI: Harur residents have urged the tourism department to take steps to fix the dilapidated park near the Vallimadurai dam and promote tourism activities in the area.

The Vallimadurai dam, built across the Varattar River, is one of the youngest dams in Dharmapuri, which was constructed in 2005. The dam lies amidst 110 hectares of wetlands and also aids in the cultivation of over 1,047 hectares of dry land in the region. During its construction, the PWD (WRO) department also constructed a park alongside the dam. However, over the past one year, neglect and lack of funding have left the park in a dilapidated condition. Hence, residents are urging the tourism department to take steps to take over the park and improve tourism activities.

R Senthil, a resident from Harur, told TNIE, “The Vallimadurai dam lies on the foothill of Shevaroy hill and has a picturesque scenery. Located only six kilometers from Harur, it is one of the most visited areas by the locals. The dam also has a park and a children’s playground, and it was one of the key centres of attraction. However, over the years, lack of repair has resulted in iron materials rusting and the statues set up broken, making the entire park unappealing. Further severe overgrowth has also taken over the park, making it impossible to utilise it.”

R Perumal, another resident from Harur, said, “The PWD (WRO) department constructed the park. However, they have failed to maintain it. Further, the area has a lot of tourism potential. A boat house or a coracle operation could be set up here. As people from all over the district visit the dam, including more activities would boost tourism and improve the rural economy.” A Kadiresan, assistant tourism officer, said, “We have sent a Rs 2.50 crore proposal to the government to set up the Valley Vallimadurai park and improve activities in the area. We are working with the PWD (WRO) and taking the necessary steps.”