Ward 38 residents slam CCMC as UGD work disrupts drinking water supply

COIMBATORE: Complaints pour in against the UGD work, which is being carried out across the city by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board and Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) after water pipelines were damaged three days ago, in Ward 38 near Vadavalli.

The residents lashed out as water supply remains cut off for an extended period, and many households are struggling to meet their daily requirement. They have demanded immediate action from civic body and TWAD Board.

Residents said there is a lack of communication from authorities regarding the damage and delay in restoring supply. “This is not the first time we have faced this issue,” said S Kamaraj, a resident. “It is becoming a regular occurrence whenever UGD project works are carried out. We need a permanent solution.” They also called for better planning and coordination between the civic body and TWAD Board.

A water supply official from CCMC told TNIE that they had received the complaint on Wednesday and have alerted officials. He added that officials have assured to restore water supply in two days. Despite multiple attempts, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran did not respond to TNIE’s callS for a comment.