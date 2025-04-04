Aavin is the cheapest cooperative milk brand in country, says minister Raja Kannappan

CHENNAI: Milk and Dairy Development Minister R S Raja Kannappan on Wednesday informed the Assembly that Aavin milk is the most affordable among all state-owned cooperative brands, including Amul, Nandini and Milma, as well as private brands, with the price difference ranging from Rs 6 to Rs 16 per litre. He added that Aavin can ensure an adequate milk supply for all only if daily procurement increases from the current 36 lakh litres to 56 lakh litres.

During discussions on the demands of grants for his department, Kannappan highlighted Aavin’s competitive pricing. He said Aavin sells toned milk at Rs 40 a litre, compared to Rs 48 by Nandini, Rs 46 by Milma and Rs 54 by Amul. Similarly, Aavin’s standardised milk variant is priced at Rs 44 per litre, whereas Nandini charges Rs 56, Milma Rs 54 and Amul Rs 60. For full cream milk, Aavin sells it at Rs 60 per litre and Rs 48 per litre for cardholders, while Nandini, Milma and Amul price their full cream milk at Rs 62, Rs 68 and Rs 66 per litre respectively.

Efforts are under way to increase milk procurement to 56 lakh litres per day to revive 300 dormant primary milk producers’ cooperative societies, Kannappan said. He also mentioned that 18 dairy projects, with a total investment of Rs 1,800 crore, are currently at various stages of implementation across the state. “Upgradation of dairy plants is in progress at Salem, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi and other locations. These projects are expected to be completed before 2026, positioning Aavin as a major dairy brand in the country,” he added.