Chettikulam small onion secures coveted GI tag

PERAMBALUR: The popular Chettikulam small onion, known for its distinct flavour and quality, has been granted the GI tag on Thursday. Local farmers welcomed the development, saying it will boost the small onion’s market value and help preserve its unique identity.

Chettikulam is located in Alathur block. The small onion variety is cultivated in 18 villages under Alathur and Perambalur blocks. They are recognised by their pinkish outer skin, uniform size, and strong pungency, which is attributed to the sulphur-rich soil in the region.

Over 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes of the variety are produced in 8,000 hectares annually. Farmers had demanded the GI tag to protect and promote their crop after facing challenges from rains that affect the yield.

The issue was highlighted by TNIE in a report on March 16. P Periyasamy, a farmer said, “We often face exploitation by middlemen. With the GI tag, we hope our produce will gain more recognition, and our income will improve.”