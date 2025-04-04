Court stops Tenkasi shrine consecration ceremony

MADURAI: Restraining the HR&CE department from conducting the consecration ceremony, which was scheduled to take place at Kasi Viswanathar Temple in Tenkasi on April 7, the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC on Thursday appointed an advocate commissioner to inspect the renovation works being undertaken at the temple, along with experts from IIT.

A bench of Justices J Nisha Banu and S Srimathy passed the interim order on PIL petition filed by M Nambirajan, requesting the court to postpone the ceremony till the renovation works are completed.

Nambirajan stated that the temple was built in the middle of the 14th century by the Pandyan King Parakirama Pandian. The temple also comes under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India. Ahead of the upcoming consecration ceremony, the temple authorities are carrying out renovation works but there have been several complaints that the authorities have misappropriated the funds allotted for the renovation works, Nambirajan claimed.

The allegations were also confirmed by the assistant commissioner of HR&CE, Tenkasi, who had conducted a detailed inquiry into the complaints in February, Nambirajan claimed, adding that the consecration ceremony should be postponed.