Wife meets history-sheeter shot by police in constable murder case

MADURAI: Three days after B Ponvannan (27), the prime accused in the murder of a police constable in Madurai, was shot by police and admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital, his wife was allowed to meet him on Thursday after much struggle.

As the Madurai police refused to allow the woman to meet her husband, she had sought the district collector’s intervention. Following this, she was permitted to meet him on Thursday.

Ponvannan was shot by police in an alleged act of self-defence after he allegedly attacked policemen when they went to arrest him in Theni district.

His wife Rithika (19) of Navarpatti in Usilampatti said her husband was taken by the police on March 27 as constable Muthukumar wanted to meet him. Later, it was conveyed to her that her husband and others had killed Muthukumar.

After her husband absconded, she was taken to the Usilampatti AWPS where she was allegedly verbally abused, and was not even allowed to feed her child during her alleged illegal detention. The incident was also recorded on the CCTV at the police station, Rithika stated.