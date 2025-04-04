Yellow alert issued for Tamil Nadu till April 5

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in several districts till April 5.

The current wet spell is triggered by a cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and its neighbouring regions. Residents of Chennai woke up to a moderate rainfall on Thursday morning which has eased the summer heat.

Warning is issued for the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivagangai, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai , Thanjavur and Thiruvarur districts.

The met office said the thunderstorm activity will continue till Sunday. Chennai may receive light rain with cloudy weather for the next couple of days. The temperature will remain below normal.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday, Sivagiri in Tenkasi received the highest rainfall of 11 cm followed by Tondi in Ramanathapuram, Tirumangalam in Madurai and Madurai airport, receiving 7 cm. Madipakkam in Chennai received 4 cm.