Cops nab Tiruchy man for cyberstalking US woman

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Greater Chennai police on Friday said they have arrested a 37-year-old man from Tiruchy on charges of cyberstalking a woman citizen of the US based on a formal complaint filed by the US consulate in Chennai.

According to police, the accused, Gift Jesubalan Selvanayagam, had continuously sent indecent messages and photos to the woman through email, social media and iMessages and also sent death threats and demanded money from her over a few months. Though the woman initially tried to ignore the messages, she was shocked with the behaviour and later approached the consulate to formally lodge a complaint.

On receiving the complaint, the CCB apprehended the accused from his house in Tiruchy based on digital evidence. Police seized a smartphone, an Ipad and a laptop. The accused was produced before the XI metropolitan magistrate court in Saidapet and sent to Puzhal prison.

A Arun, GCP Commissioner, urged victims to report such crimes through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) or approach the nearest cyber crime police station.