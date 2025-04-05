Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin opens Rs 3 crore sports science centre at Nehru stadium

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday inaugurated multiple sports facilities across the state, including a Tamil Nadu Sports Science Centre at Jawaharlal Nehru Sports Stadium built at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

According to a release, the sports science centre aims to enhance athletes’ performance through scientific training and assessments, including physical fitness evaluation, sports psychology and sports medicine. It has advanced medical equipment and specialised training tools for muscle strengthening. It will also house a team of experts, including psychologists, nutritionists and trainers, to support and improve athletes’ health.

The release said that under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin, the government is committed to establishing the state as a global leader in sports.

Udhayanidhi also inaugurated an indoor sports stadium in Periyakulam, Theni, constructed at Rs 5.95 crore video conference. It will also be used to provide training for sports like volleyball, basketball, table tennis, and badminton.