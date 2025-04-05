Tamil Nadu: Thiruchendurai residents welcome passage of Waqf Bill

TIRUCHY: The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, through Parliament has brought a sense of relief to residents of Thiruchendurai in the district, where a land ownership dispute with the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board had raised fears over property rights. Many of the residents closely following the Waqf-related developments see the amendment, particularly the removal of Section 40, as a safeguard against unilateral land claims.

Previously, Section 40 of the Waqf Act empowered the Waqf Board to initiate suo motu inquiries to determine whether a property should be classified as Waqf, sparking concerns among residents.

Pointing to his house, V Kannan, a local resident, said, "My grandfather bought it several generations ago. We have every document to prove that we are the rightful owners. With this amendment, no one can suddenly declare our land as Waqf. We welcome this change."

TK Bala Subramanian, a retired teacher, added, "We have lived here for six generations. There is no mosque or Muslim population in this village. Our temple is over a thousand years old. This bill gives us legal strength to challenge such claims and after the President's consent, this act would curtail the powers of the Waqf Board."

Another resident, A Srinivasan, said, "All our land documents, including patta and chitta, were issued by the government. The amendment finally protects us from having to prove what we already own."

Their fears arose after a local landowner was denied deed registration in 2022 unless he obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Waqf Board. It was then discovered that over 480 acres in the village, including the ancient Chandrasekha Swamy Temple had been listed under Waqf records, said Abdul Rahman, former head of the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board.