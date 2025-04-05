Two arrested for cheating SC man in property deal

COIMBATORE: Two persons surrendered in the special court for SC/ST cases on Friday as per a Madras High Court order for allegedly cheating a SC man and abusing him in a property deal. They were formally arrested remanded in custody.

According to police, K Rajendran (35) of Jothi Nagar in Pollachi, an EB employee, bought 3.5 cents of land from SMP Sekar of Suleeswaranpatti near Pollachi on December 10, 2012. A real estate broker, Saravanakumar helped him buy the land. The landowner and broker sold the same property to another person on March 22, 2013. Rajendran came to know about it while checking the encumbrance certificate on March 4, 2023. When he questioned the two, they allegedly used caste slurs against Rajendran.

He approached the SC/ST commission, which directed police to register an FIR against the two persons. But the police did not obey the court order, and the Madras High Court directed the police to register an FIR against them on October 23, 2024. Even after, police delayed the process and registered the FIR on February 22, 2025, under sections 120B, 420, and 467 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3(1)(r)(s) and 3(2)(5)(A) of the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The two filed a petition before the Madras High Court, which directed them to surrender before the special court. On Friday, they surrendered before judge K Vivekananthan and were remanded.