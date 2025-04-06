Tamil Nadu to co-publish innovative toddler books with international partners

CHENNAI: In a first, the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation (TNTB&ESC) is set to co-publish innovative books for toddlers in collaboration with publishers from London and Singapore. The agreement was signed during the recent Bologna Children’s Book Fair, which concluded on April 3. The upcoming book range will include sound books, pop-up books, case books, board books, flip books and poster books, featuring content in both Tamil and English.

While TNTB&ESC is primarily known for printing textbooks for schools, it also engages in various other publishing activities including translations, republishing classics and producing children’s literature. Last year, the corporation acquired rights to 160 titles at the Bologna Children’s Book Fair and is in the process of translating them for distribution to government schools. While 30 of these books have been released, another 50 will be released soon. Additionally, children’s books are also being published under the Ilandhalir Ilakkiya Thittam.

Until now, the focus has been on books for children in schools. For the first time, the corporation is expanding into the toddler segment. “There is a vast, untapped market for innovative books for toddlers. While a few books exist in English, they lack variety and it will be new to regional languages,” said T Sankara Saravanan, joint director (translation), TNTB&ESC.