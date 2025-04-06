Tamil Nadu to co-publish innovative toddler books with international partners

CHENNAI: In a first, the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation (TNTB&ESC) is set to co-publish innovative books for toddlers in collaboration with publishers from London and Singapore. The agreement was signed during the recent Bologna Children’s Book Fair, which concluded on April 3. The upcoming book range will include sound books, pop-up books, case books, board books, flip books and poster books, featuring content in both Tamil and English.
While TNTB&ESC is primarily known for printing textbooks for schools, it also engages in various other publishing activities including translations, republishing classics and producing children’s literature. Last year, the corporation acquired rights to 160 titles at the Bologna Children’s Book Fair and is in the process of translating them for distribution to government schools. While 30 of these books have been released, another 50 will be released soon. Additionally, children’s books are also being published under the Ilandhalir Ilakkiya Thittam.
Until now, the focus has been on books for children in schools. For the first time, the corporation is expanding into the toddler segment. “There is a vast, untapped market for innovative books for toddlers. While a few books exist in English, they lack variety and it will be new to regional languages,” said T Sankara Saravanan, joint director (translation), TNTB&ESC.
“For instance, we plan to introduce sound books like ‘My First 100 Words,’ where children can see an image and hear its pronunciation in both Tamil and English. The case books will feature themed collections such as a book on emotions featuring around 10 to 12 emotions and explaining them to children. These books will cover a wide range of child-friendly topics and will be designed to enhance a child’s auditory, visual and emotional development,” he said.
Co-publishing with experienced international partners will also help overcome technological limitations currently faced in India in producing such books, he explained. Once published, these books will be featured in book fairs in districts among other places.
During their visit to the Bologna Children’s Book Fair, department officials met with over 70 international publishers and exchanged book rights with many of them including those from Jamaica, Romania and Francophone countries. They also signed an agreement with the fair organisers, under which Tamil Nadu will receive a free stall every year in Bologna in exchange for offering a stall to the Bologna fair at the Chennai International Book Fair (CIBF).