Two elderly CPM members cycle 510 km from Telangana to attend party congress in Madurai

MADURAI: The saying that age is just a number was proven right by Challa Venkataiah (72) and C Kuppusamy (58), who travelled by cycle for 510 km from Tirupati in Telangana to the CPM's 24th party congress at Tamukkam ground in Madurai on Saturday evening. The delegates of CPM received the duo with a grand welcome.

Venkataiah and Kuppusamy started their journey on the morning of March 29. They crossed Chithoor, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Sivaganga, Pudukottai, Tiruchy and reached Madurai on Saturday evening.

Venkataiah has been a party member since 1977 as a full-time worker and has served as a CPM district secretary. For the past two years, he has been practicing as an advocate in the Tirupati district court.

"I have always considered myself as a young man. I was a champion in cycle races during my school and college days. I was attracted by the ideologies of the communist party in the 1970s, and slowly engaged myself in party activities. In view of the 24th congress, I wanted to do something remarkable. Hence, Kuppusamy and I planned to travel by cycle till Madurai and achieved it," he said.

He further said that the vote bank of CPM is declining and said, “People's trust on CPM remains strong, but people believe that if they vote for us we would not come to power. But the reality is that we will concentrate on people's welfare when we are in power. However, cadres of CPM are everywhere and keep raising voices for the working class and the general public," he added.