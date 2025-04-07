358 Kodai farmers received Rs 13L as compensation for crop damage in four years: RTI

DINDIGUL: The response to an RTI request has disclosed that over 139 hectares of agricultural land in Kodaikanal have been impacted by rainfall and storms over the last four years (2021-2024). However, farmers experienced significant losses in 2022-23 only. Additionally, the horticulture department has provided compensation amounting to Rs 13.34 lakh to 358 farmers for the aforementioned period.

Speaking to TNIE, M Murugan, a farmer said, "In 2022-23, the north eastern monsoon brought severe rainfall to Kodaikanal, and water bodies overflowed. The entire situation was harsh as there was heavy and intermittent rainfall. Hence, farmers and villagers could not adjust with sudden seasonal changes.

A team of officials headed by the RDO conducted special inspections as many houses were damaged. However, compensation was given to almost all farmers." As per the RTI reply, no crop damages were listed in 2020-21, 2021-22 or 2023-24 in Kodaikanal taluk.

Speaking to TNIE, an official from the horticulture department (Kodaikanal) said, "Rain and heavy damages to small crops such as carrots, potatoes, garlic, cabbages and other crops were recorded over a period of four months in 2022-23 in Kodaikanal.

When excess water is fed to the soil, the roots decay and damage the crops. But there was no damage to trees and bigger crops. After farmers' intimation, we made field visits to these villages along with revenue officials, and based on the reports, compensation was offered."