BJP's next move is to grab land from Christian communities: Virudhunagar MP

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of misusing the Parliament to promote RSS ideologies, and alleged that their next move would be to target the land owned by Christian communities.

Speaking to media persons, Tagore said the BJP did not allow opposition leader Rahul Gandhi to speak during the entire session, and gave him only two minutes on the final day. He also claimed that the new Waqf (Amendment) Bill was against the principles of the Indian Constitution.

"Modi and Amit Shah are focused solely on seizing land from the poor and handing it over to Adani and Ambani. For instance, in Dharavi, the land was handed to Adani and those affected were primarily poor and Tamil people. Now, the union government is attempting to transfer Waqf land to these corporates. The next target will be churches and Christian educational institutions," he alleged.

The MP also criticised Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for not communicating with the common public. He further took a toll on the BJP-led government for trying to dismantle the MGNREGA scheme, which has been a vital support for many, and rejected the allegations of fund misappropriation. He noted that had the INDIA bloc been in power in the Centre, the NEET examination would not have been held in Tamil Nadu.