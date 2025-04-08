IIT-Madras’s novel mapping solution to help first responders in disasters

CHENNAI: IIT Madras has developed an innovative real-time indoor mapping solution that can generate precise maps under any lighting or environmental conditions, which will be of great help to first responders during any emergencies or disasters, a release said.

The new technology introduces a dynamic and portable approach. This is in contrast to the reliance of existing systems on pre-installed infrastructure of a network of wireless transceivers at fixed, known locations to create detailed maps of indoor environment using ‘Radio Tomographic Imaging’ (RTI).

Moreover, existing camera-based solutions face limitations as they rely on clear visual line of sight, which makes them ineffective in cluttered, obstacle-laden, or poorly lit environments.

Instead, IIT-M’s new technology, named as UbiqMap, employs wearable transceivers that can be easily worn by rescue personnel and leverages radio frequency-based imaging to reconstruct the structural layout or floor map of the area using RTI.