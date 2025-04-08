Residents urge Tiruchy Corporation to maintain Sangiliyandapuram graveyard

TIRUCHY: Overgrown bushes, piles of dumped chicken waste, and packs of stray dogs mark the deplorable state of the Tiruchy Corporation's graveyard in Sangiliyandapuram.

The facility, which is used by residents of Senthaneerpuram, Duraisamypuram, Sangiliyandapuram, and surrounding areas, has turned into a public health and safety concern.

Adding to the growing list of problems, locals allege that the premises are being used by miscreants for consuming alcohol during the night, turning the graveyard into an unsafe zone.

"The graveyard nearest to this one is at Oyamari, 5 kilometre away. Many cannot afford the expense of taking a body there. The corporation should take steps to improve the condition of this graveyard by clearing the bushes and taking action against those dumping chicken waste.

The authorities should also take action on miscreants entering the property," said Bala, a nearby resident. A visit by TNIE to the site confirmed the residents' concerns - heaps of chicken waste were found strewn across the premises, and stray dogs loitered near what appeared to be a recently used, burnt-out funeral pyre. Ramya Jayaram, a resident of Duraisamypuram, recounted her emotional distress.

"The waste dumping and the presence of the corporation's micro-compost near the area attract stray dogs. The final rites of my father were conducted at this graveyard. Though I was heartbroken by the scenes at this graveyard, what can we do? We are poor people, and this is the nearest graveyard."

Another local, Marimuthu, voiced the community's frustration over the lack of attention from authorities. "The corporation is spending so much money on beautification. So why can't they allocate some funds for maintaining this graveyard? These are essential works that need immediate attention.

This is like insulting the deceased. The corporation must give top priority to this issue, and senior officials must inspect the area to understand the situation." A senior corporation official stated "We will direct the respective official to visit the spot and take necessary measures to ensure the cleanliness of the premises. The corporation will also take steps to stop the entry of miscreants, and action will be taken against those dumping waste at the graveyard."