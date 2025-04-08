Tamil Nadu: Rs 3 lakh rent due, Kazhugumalai sub-registrar office locked

THOOTHUKUDI: As rent has not been paid for the past 17 months, the owner of a commercial complex in which the Kazhugumalai sub-registrar’s office functioned shut the shutters on Monday, affecting registration and other functions for a few hours.

The building owner, C Kandasamy, claimed that the registration department owed him Rs 3.19 lakh as part of the rent.

As the Kazhugumalai sub-registrar office building is under construction, the office was shifted to a the building belonging to Kandasamy in Sankarankovil Road in November 2023.

Initially, though the sub-registrar entered into an agreement with Kandasamy, sources said the rent was reduced after a year through another agreement dated October 10, 2024. However, the registration department allegedly did not pay rent for the past 17 months and had a due of over Rs 3,19,260.

Kandasamy said he lodged a complaint with the higher officials and police either to settle his dues or vacate the building. However, they did not respond. Meanwhile, he had come to know that the office is likely to be shifted to the newly constructed building, without paying him the rental dues.

“As the registration department officials were lethargic and did not consider taking steps to pay the rent, I locked up the building,” he added.

Kazhugumalai police held a negotiation with the registration department officials and Kandasamy. Following assurance to pay the dues, the office was opened after three hours.