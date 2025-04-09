CCMC removes distracting hoardings from railways land after Madras HC order

COIMBATORE: In a major setback for the Salem division of Southern Railways, the Madras High Court has dismissed its petition against the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on the installation of flex hoardings on railway land. The court's ruling paves the way for the civic body to take action against unauthorised advertisements, even if erected on railway property.

The legal battle began when Southern Railways approached the court seeking exemption from obtaining prior approval from the CCMC for placing flex hoardings on railway land, along the Brooke Bond Road stretch in the city. The railways had argued that as a central entity, it did not require permission from the local municipal body for such activities on its own land. An interim stay order had earlier restrained the CCMC from removing these hoardings.

However, following the court's dismissal of the railway's petition, the CCMC swiftly swung into action and in a coordinated operation, the town planning department officials of the CCMC removed a total of 53 flex hoardings erected along the disputed stretch. According to CCMC officials, the hoardings were taken down in line with municipal norms, and to ensure the safety of the public and the motorists.