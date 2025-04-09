Co-op societies election after linking Aadhaar of 62 lakh members in TN: Minister K R Periyakaruppan

CHENNAI: Cooperation Minister K R Periyakaruppan on Tuesday informed the Assembly that Aadhaar and ration cards of 62 lakh members of cooperative societies in the state have not yet been linked, resulting in delays in the data purification process. He said, “Once the process is completed, elections to cooperative societies will be conducted as per the order of court.”

Data purification refers to the process of identifying and correcting errors, inconsistencies, or missing data within a dataset.

The state has nearly 18,500 cooperative societies, which fall under cooperation, dairy development, horticulture, handlooms and textiles, agriculture, and other sectors. Since 2022, the cooperative department has been carrying out a data purification exercise to weed out ineligible members from the voters’ list of cooperative societies.

A total of 64 lakh members from 18,500 cooperative societies across the state have been removed from the voters’ list. These members were allegedly added during the AIADMK government in violation of cooperative norms.

Through the cooperative elections, the board of directors, president, vice-president and others will be elected. Office-bearers of these societies wield considerable influence among their members and also help consolidate the party’s support base at the grassroots level. A total of 2.2 lakh office-bearers will be elected across all societies.