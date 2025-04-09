Expedite DVAC probe against aided college principal: Madras High Court

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to complete its inquiry against the principal of an aided college in Madurai expeditiously.

Justice P Dhanabal passed the order based on a petition filed by a retired professor of the college, R Prabahar Vedamanickam, seeking direction to conduct an inquiry against principal, M Davamani Christober, and his associates.

The petitioner stated that though Christober's tenure was for three years, as per norm, he has been holding on to the post for more than 12 years. Further, he stated that Christober has amassed wealth disproportionate to his income.

Vedamanickam further stated that though Christober, being a public officer, ought to disclose his purchase of movable and immovable properties to the government to be entered in his service book, he had not done so. Despite receiving the complaint lodged by several present and former staff members of the college, no action has been taken against Christober, he added. Christober's counsel said he would cooperate for a speedy inquiry.

Since the DVAC submitted that preliminary inquiry is underway, the judge disposed of the petition by directing the agency to complete the inquiry as early as possible.