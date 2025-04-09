Hotel sealed, licence suspended after child falls into sewage tank in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: The trade licence of a popular restaurant in Spice Nagar, Muthaiahpuram, in Thoothukudi was cancelled and its FSSAI licence was suspended after a three-year-old boy accidentally fell into the restaurant’s wastewater tank, on Monday.

The child was rescued by his mother averting fatality and has been admitted to a private hospital, said an official.

Sources said, E Kannan (35), a resident from Tenkasi, his wife and the boy visited the restaurant. Kannan’s wife went to the restroom leaving the child outside. However, she later found the child inside the wastewater tank which was nearly six feet deep. She rescued the child with the help from a few more persons and admitted him to a private hospital. Following the incident, Thoothukudi corporation officials inspected the restaurant and sealed it on charges of negligence. “The trade licence of the restaurant has been cancelled following the sealing,” said a sanitary officer.

Food safety officer Dr Mariappan inspected the restaurant. Investigations revealed that the restaurant has paid little attention to consumer safety. Subsequently, its FSSAI licence was also suspended. “A case will be registered against the restaurant and the licence will be reinstated only after all the safety standards are met,” he said.