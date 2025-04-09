Water supplied to people muddy, not fit for consumption in Madurai: Councillor

MADURAI: A councillor caused a flutter during the zonal grievances meeting of Madurai Corporation on Tuesday, when he flagged the poor quality of drinking water supplied to residents by the civic body.

In his petition to Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, ward 58 councillor M Jeyaram of the DMK stated “The corporation water provided to the people in the ward is muddy and not fit for consumption. Despite lodging several complaints, the issue remains unresolved for nearly 3 months. Considering the welfare of people, We spend money from our pockets to check on water lines in multiple places, yet could not find the source of the contamination. Though people use strainers while collecting water from the pipelines, the water is too muddy and hard to consume.” He brought a bottle of the water to the meeting. He also complained that roads were in a bad shape in the ward 58.

When contacted, corporation commissioner Chithra Vijayan said primary reports indicated that the water contained red soil. “We will conduct a detailed investigation in the area on Wednesday to find out the issue and address it,” she said.