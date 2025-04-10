Coimbatore civic officials inspect overhead tank construction works

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabhakaran along with the zonal officials on Wednesday inspected the ongoing construction of overhead tanks (OHT) by the SUEZ India firm as part of the the 24x7 water supply project.

The inspections were in response to feedback and complaints on the OHT construction works.

Several OHTs with large storage capacities are under construction across various wards. In the Central Zone, a 27.5-lakh-litre tank is being built at Puliyakulam and Lakshmi Mill Colony in Ward 66. Similarly, in VOC Park Gate (Ward 83), a 42.2-lakh-litre tank is under progress. At Rathinapuri's Sampath Street (Ward 31), a 28-lakh-litre tank is under construction. In the Bharathi Park campus (Ward 69), a 55-lakh-litre OHT is being built.

Also, a 17-lakh-litre tank is coming up in Lakshmi Nagar in the East Zone in Ward 50. Meanwhile, in the West Zone, a 23.3-lakh-litre tank is being built at Chinnammal Street, Saibaba Colony, in Ward 43.

The officials checked the construction works of 6 OHTs, with capacity ranging from 16 lakh litres to 60 lakh litres.

The Commissioner visited these sites and reviewed the progress of the project. He instructed officials to expedite the works and ensure timely completion.

Executive Engineer Karuppasamy, Assistant Executive Engineer Ezhil, Zonal Sanitary Officer Gunasekaran, Assistant Engineers Ravikannan, Kalyanasundaram and Nagaraj, officials from the Suez India, and other corporation staff accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection.