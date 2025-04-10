JIPMER conducts three-day fellowship in Minimal Access Hepatopancreatobiliary Surgery

PUDUCHERRY: The Department of Surgical Gastroenterology at JIPMER, in association with the Association of Minimal Access Surgeons of India (AMASI), successfully conducted a three-day Fellowship Course in Mastery in Minimal Access Hepatopancreatobiliary Surgery (MMAS-HPB) from April 4 to 6.

The intensive programme was designed to enhance surgical proficiency in advanced laparo-endoscopic procedures involving the liver, pancreas, and biliary tract. Around 50 qualified surgeons from across the country took part, receiving evidence-based training in complex reconstructions, cutting-edge techniques, and the latest in laparoscopic instrumentation.

The academic sessions were thematically structured — with liver surgery on the first day, pancreas on the second, and biliary diseases on the final day — and included interactive discussions led by leading experts in the field.

The course was inaugurated by Dr LN Dorairajan, Medical Superintendent, JIPMER. Dr Biju Pottakkat, Head of the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology, and Dr Roshan Shetty, Secretary of AMASI, addressed the gathering. Dr Vir Singh Negi, Director of JIPMER, extended his greetings to faculty and participants.

The programme concluded with an examination for the Fellowship certificate in MMAS-HPB, marking a significant step in the professional advancement of the attending surgeons.