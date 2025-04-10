Thoothukudi's Vadakku Silukkanpatti locals urge district officials to ensure water supply

THOOTHUKUDI: Residents of Vadakku Silukkanpatti have urged the district administration to ensure regular supply of drinking water. The residents said they had to buy water at the cost of Rs 10 per pot due to the erratic supply.

In a petition to Thoothukudi block development officer (BDO), DYFI district secretary Suresh Esakkipandi said the panchayat comprising there are over 500 families living in Vadakku Silukanpatti, Madathupatti and Muthusamypuram hamlets. Most of them are farm labourers or daily wage earners.

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) supplies drinking water to the area once in 10 to 15 days, which is not sufficient and the people are forced to buy water, he said.

With summer peaking, the cost of water per pot may increase due to demand, he said and urged authorities to ensure regular supply of adequate drinking water.

Panchayat officials said water supply to Vadakku Silukkanpatti has been disrupted for the past few months due to a faulty motor. “TWAD has been informed and a request has been sent to fix the issue,” the official added.