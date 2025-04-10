Tirupattur court convicts two men in 2016 fish vendor murder case; awards double life term

TIRUPATTUR: The Tirupattur District Court has convicted two men, M Rajesh (37) and B Pasupathi (28), for their involvement in the 2016 murder of V Narayanan, a local fish vendor. The verdict was delivered on Tuesday.

The case, which involved a total of eight arrests, centres around a conflict between Narayanan and the prime accused, G Beast. The eight accused were G Beast, Rajesh, Pasupathi, G Murugesan (34), A Ajithkumar (26), K Durai alias Ravikumar (27), E Sathish, and a juvenile.

According to police sources, Narayanan's niece, Parimala, allegedly engaged in an extramarital affair with Beast. Following Parimala's decision to cease contact with Beast, an enraged Beast attacked her with a blade. Narayanan intervened, cautioning Beast against further violence, leading to a deadly conspiracy against him.

Beast, who was initially charged in connection with the murder, has since passed away due to illness.

During the court proceedings, Judge S Meena Kumari sentenced Rajesh and Pasupathi to double life imprisonment for their roles in the criminal conspiracy and murder, with the sentences to be served consecutively. Each was also fined Rs 10,000 for their offenses, with a provision for an additional two years of rigorous imprisonment should they fail to pay the fines. The court later acquitted the other accused who were initially arrested in this case.