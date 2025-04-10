Vellore District Collector issues heat advisory as temperatures soar above normal

VELLORE: District Collector V R Subbulaxmi has issued a public advisory urging residents to take necessary precautions from April 10 to 14, as temperatures are expected to rise above normal levels.

According to an official press release, maximum temperatures in the northern districts of Tamil Nadu, including Vellore, are likely to range between 40°C and 42°C over the coming days. In light of this, the collector has urged the public to avoid venturing outdoors unless absolutely necessary, particularly during peak heat hours from 10 am to 3 pm.

Vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, the elderly, children, and individuals with chronic conditions like diabetes and heart ailments—have been specifically advised to stay indoors and avoid exposure to the heat.

Residents are encouraged to stay hydrated by drinking water frequently, wear loose and light-coloured cotton clothes, use fans, take cool showers, and keep homes shaded. People are also advised to avoid caffeinated drinks and alcohol, and consume hydrating foods like buttermilk, tender coconut water, lemon juice, watermelon, and ORS.

The Collector further advised that animals should be sheltered with adequate water and fodder, and warned against leaving children or pets unattended in parked vehicles.