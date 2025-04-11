CM Stalin: SC verdict against governor only the beginning, NEET fight will continue
CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a letter to the party cadre which he called ‘letter of victory’ on Thursday, said the Supreme Court verdict against the governor in the case filed by the state government was just a beginning, adding the legal battle against NEET will continue. He also stressed that the judgment will be a precedent for other state governments that are legally fighting against the governor’s transgressions.
Referring to former CM CN Annadurai saying that Parliament should be a collection of states’ sentiments and also the ‘state autonomy’ resolution proposed by former CM Karunanidhi in the state assembly, Stalin wrote, “Whenever state rights face threat, as the president of DMK and the CM of Tamil Nadu, I will be at the forefront of protecting them.”
He further said, “The higher educational institutions in Tamil Nadu have reputations in the country. The governor in the capacity of university chancellor aimed at destroying this pride by instilling unethical politics by saffronising the higher education. The bills passed in the state assembly were against it. The case was filed as he did not give assent to those bills.”
The chief minister referred to the Supreme Court ruling on April 8 as a ‘red-letter day.’
Pointing out the wishes poured in from various quarters, Stalin highlighted DK president K Veeramani’s greetings that “Modi called himself as chowkidar. But Stalin is the real custodian of social justice and state rights.”
He also mentioned about the all-party meeting held on April 9 at the secretariat on NEET issue saying, “We are determined to carry on the legal battle in getting NEET exemption.”
Emphasising the performances of MPs from DMK and its allies in the parliamentary session on various issues, including Manipur violence, Waqf Bill, attack on Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan forces, withholding education and MGNREGA funds and so on, Stalin said, “Our 39 Lok Sabha members and Rajya Sabha members had brought the whole parliamentary session under their control and echoed the voice of hope for all India.”
“Our MPs’ performances showed that the voters of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry made an excellent choice,” he added.
