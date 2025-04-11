Corruption rampant in government, we are helpless in tackling it, says Madras HC

CHENNAI: Stating that corruption has been rampant in every organ of the government, the Madras High Court said it is helpless in curbing the menace.

The remarks were made by a division bench of justices R Subramanian and G Arul Murugan recently while dealing with an appeal filed by G Gowdham of Cuddalore district in connection with a government job under the compassionate grounds scheme.

“We have to acknowledge that corruption is rampant in every organ of the government today. We should also acknowledge our helplessness in curbing the menace of corruption,” the bench said, referring to the National Highways department authorities directing the appellant’s mother to get three certificates afresh from the local authorities.

The petitioner is the son of Ganesan, who was employed as record clerk with the National Highways department, died while on duty on October 1, 2016. The petitioner’s mother Amutha applied for a government job on compassionate grounds in 2018.

However, in 2020, the authorities asked her to submit fresh certificates on income, the manner in which the monetary benefits obtained due to the death of her husband, a genuineness certificate on educational qualifications and a copy of the family card duly attested by the taluk supply officer.

After becoming a major, he submitted an application on November 19, 2022 and it was also rejected on the ground that the application was filed three years after death of his father and he should have attained 18 years at the time of applying for job on compassionate grounds.

He sent applications again in 2023 but they were also rejected. Challenging this rejection, he filed a writ petition.

The single judge, in an order on September 25, 2024, accepted the contentions of the authorities, yet, he ordered them to consider the application of the appellant’s mother as she was eligible.

While upholding the single judge’s order, the bench directed the authorities to offer the job to Amutha in commensuration with her qualification within four weeks.