DMK sacks TN Minister Ponmudy from party post after derogatory remarks on women, Hindu symbols

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday removed senior party leader and minister K. Ponmudy from the post of Deputy General Secretary after a video clip of a controversial speech he made at an event organized by the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) in Chennai on April 6 surfaced online.

The DMK minister linked Hindu religious symbols to sexual positions and making derogatory remarks about women.

Stalin appointed Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchy Siva to the post instead. Meanwhile, the party’s senior-most leader, General Secretary, and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan issued an apology for the insensitive words he recently used to refer to people with disabilities.