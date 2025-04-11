Tasmac bets on new beers to hit ‘high’ sales

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) is introducing at least four new beer brands in its retail outlets to offer more choices to the consumers in its bid to boost sales.

While Tasmac has already introduced a beer named ‘Block Buster’, made by an Andhra Pradesh-based brewery, officials said three more brands will be introduced soon. ‘Black Fort’ and the wheat beer ‘Woodpecker’, both manufactured by the Madhya Pradesh-based SOM Distilleries Private Limited, are among the other three.

The move comes amid a 12% dip in the sale of beer in the first week of April, compared to the same period last year.

According to data accessed by TNIE, from April 1 to 7 this year, Tasmac sold 7.97 lakh cases of beer (each case containing 12 bottles), while it sold 10.88 lakh cases in the same period in 2024. However, Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) sales have gone up slightly by 2.24% in this period.