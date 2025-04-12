OneAlpha Ventures debuts with flagship industrial park in Tamil Nadu

The site is located near Sriperumbudur, a region known for hosting global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and benefiting from robust connectivity and a skilled labour pool.

“OneAlpha is not just a new venture -- it represents an evolution built on legacy,” said Vignesh Rajkumar, Director at OneAlpha and part of the founding family of Sree Kailas Group.

“We are aiming to deliver speed, scalability, and sustainability at a time when these are non-negotiables for manufacturers,” he said.

At the company’s launch event, the leadership unveiled OneAlpha’s brand identity and long-term strategy.

The event also featured a video address by R. Velusamy, President of Automotive Technology & Product Development at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., underscoring the industry’s interest in next-generation infrastructure platforms.

The new park will offer a mix of built-to-suit and ready-to-occupy spaces, a model increasingly in demand as companies look to optimise supply chains and reduce time-to-market.

According to Director Visakh Rajkumar, the development emphasises “regulatory readiness and operational efficiency”, aiming to mitigate the delays often associated with industrial real estate projects in India.