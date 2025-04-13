Actor Vijay moves Supreme Court against Waqf Act

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025.

Several petitions were filed in the apex court challenging the Act, contending that it was discriminatory towards the Muslim community and violated their fundamental rights.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, on April 4 with 128 votes in favour and 95 against. The Lok Sabha had earlier cleared the Bill following a lengthy debate, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 opposing it.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill on April 5, making it a law.

Among those who have moved the court against the Waqf (Amendment) Act are All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress MPs Mohammad Jawed and Imran Pratapgarhi, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, and Azad Samaj Party chief and MP Chandra Shekhar Azad.