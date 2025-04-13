Woman falls off tsunami ride in Virudhunagar, fractures hip

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 22-year-old woman suffered a hip fracture and injuries in her legs after she fell from a moving tsunami ride at a private exhibition in Virudhunagar on Friday night. Police said the victim could not fasten her seat belt properly due to a problem and it came loose when the ride started.

Sources said, the exhibition is being held in a private schoolground in the town since March 28 in connection with the festival at a Mariamman temple.

Around 10 pm on Friday, K Kowsalya, a resident of Fathima Nagar, got on the tsunami ride but she fell down as soon as it started. She was taken to a private hospital in Virudhunagar for treatment. Her condition is stable, police said.

Virudhunagar West Police booked four people including Citibabu, the ride owner, Devindra, the supervisor, Ajith Kumar, the manager, and Mukesh, the operator. Further, the ride has been stopped, but the exhibition has been allowed to continue till April 20.