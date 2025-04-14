1.9 lakh pregnant women in Coimbatore benefit from Dr MRMBS scheme; Rs 86.66 crore disbursed

COIMBATORE: About 1.9 lakh pregnant women from Coimbatore district have benefitted from the Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme (Dr MRMBS) in the last five years through which `86.66 crore fund has been disbursed, according to data available from the health department.

In 2020-21, 42,808 pregnant women benefitted from the scheme receiving Rs 17.91 crore. In 2021-22, Rs 16.42 crore was disbursed to 37,175 beneficiaries, and Rs 16.39 crore was disbursed to 38,908 beneficiaries in 2022-23. Rs 17.95 crore was released to 41,837 beneficiaries in 2023-24 and in 2024-25, Rs 17.97 crore was given to 29,214 pregnant women.

The Dr MRMBS is a state government scheme providing financial assistance to pregnant women, aiming to reduce Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) and Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) by ensuring access to nutritious food and compensating for wage loss during pregnancy.

The scheme provides a total of Rs 18,000, including cash benefits of Rs 14,000 and nutrition kits worth Rs 4,000 to eligible pregnant women. This scheme is being implemented together with the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) which contributes to the overall financial assistance provided under MRMBS.