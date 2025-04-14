Top PMK leaders meet Ramadoss amid leadership row

VILLUPURAM: A day after Anbumani Ramadoss reaffirmed his position as PMK president stating that he was elected following due process recognised by the Election Commission, senior PMK functionaries called on party founder S Ramadoss at his residence in Thailapuram.

PMK honorary president G K Mani, Vanniyar Sangam president P T Arulmozhi, Mailam MLA S Sivakumar, along with other party MLAs and district-level functionaries, met Ramadoss on Sunday.

Sources said Ramadoss held discussions with the functionaries in two batches and urged everyone to work together and make the Chithirai full moon conference on May 11 at Mamallapuram a grand success. While other leaders left after the meeting, Mani continued discussions with Ramadoss until night.

Meanwhile, a release issued by Ramadoss on the eve of the Tamil new year mentioned the veteran as party founder, while another release issued by his son mentioned him (Anbumani) as the party president.

Villupuram east district secretary M Jayaraj said Ramadoss will pay tributes to B R Ambedkar (chief architect of the Constitution) by garlanding his statue in Thailapuram on Monday on the occasion of the social reformer’s birth anniversary.

Talking to reporters after inspecting arrangements for the Mamallapuram conference, Anbumani said, “This is an internal party matter. We will discuss it among ourselves. As per the guidance of Dr Ayya (Ramadoss) and in line with his ideology, we will work to make PMK the ruling party in TN.”