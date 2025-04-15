5,900 online fraud cases reported in rural Tiruchy; Rs 22 crore lost in past four years

TIRUCHY: Nearly 5,900 online fraud cases have been reported in rural Tiruchy in the last four years, where the victims lost around Rs 41 crore. Of this amount, Rs 22 crore has been stolen by the scammers through three modus operandi - part-time job offer, loan through app, and online trading, said officers in cybercrime wing of Tiruchy police.

"The nature of fraud has changed in recent years. Scammers usually make first contact via messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, or Instagram. Once the victim responds, they give them offers such as work-from-home jobs, personal loans, or stock market investments. These scams often begin with enticing offers of simple online tasks such as typing, filling out forms, or promoting products through 'likes' and 'subscriptions' on websites or YouTube videos. Victims are promised Rs 1,000 - Rs 3,000 per day. After paying small sums to build trust, victims are asked for larger deposits," said a senior officer in Tiruchy rural cyber crime wing.

Kumar (name changed), 52-year-old government employee in Lalgudi, said, "They promised work-from-home typing job and asked Rs 2,000 as training fee. After I transferred it, they kept demanding more. When they stopped replying, I realized it was a scam. I have lost around Rs 38 lakh. "

Raji (name changed) (38) of Musiri said she took loan of Rs 15,000 through a loan app and was threatened that her morphed photos would be shared with her contacts. She had transferred Rs 50, 000.

Senthil (name changed), a 45-year-old businessman in Manapparai said scammed by a fake investment website with fake charts and screen shots of high returns. After transferring Rs 34 lakh, he could not withdraw and found the site had disappeared.