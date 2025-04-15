EPS convenes AIADMK executive committee meeting after inking alliance with BJP

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami convened the party’s executive committee meeting on May 2 to discuss the next course of action after the revival of the alliance with the BJP.

The meeting assumes significance since this is the first high-level meeting after the revival of the alliance with the BJP. Also, since April 11, when Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the revival of the alliance, Palaniswami has not said anything about that so far.

In the meantime, at party meetings, many senior functionaries have started expressing their disappointment over the revival of alliance with the BJP and a few have resigned, protesting the move.

Former Minister Sellur K Raju has said that he would react to the revival of the alliance after 15 days. Now, the executive committee meeting has been convened after two weeks.

The meeting will be attended by all district secretaries, secretaries of other States where the AIADMK has its branches, MPs, MLAs and headquarters secretaries.