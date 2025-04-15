Thoothukudi division of highways dept bifurcated, Kovilpatti is new HQ

THOOTHUKUDI: The Thoothukudi division of the state highways department was bifurcated to form a new division headquartered at Kovilpatti. MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi inaugurated the new office at the highways travellers bungalow campus in Kovilpatti on Friday. Thoothukudi district consisted of 2,216.87 km long roads, including 348.95 km long state highways, 327.58 km of important roads, and 1,540.34 km of other roads.

Owing to administrative reasons, the division was bifurcated, and the Kovilpatti division was formed. An announcement in this regard was given by the PWD, Highways and Minor Ports Minister Ev Velu in the state legislative assembly recently.

According to a government order (GO) issued by the Highways Department, the Kovilpatti division will consist of 1,091.94 km long roads, including 228.88 state highways, 89.84 km of district important roads, and 773.23 km of other roads.

Under the Kovilpatti division, the sub-divisions of Kovilpatti, Vilathikulam, Ottapidaram, and the newly formed Ettayapuram sub-divisions will function. The new Divisional Engineer Jegan Mohan took over the charge.