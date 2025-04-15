Tyre rolls off moving govt bus in Rasipuram; seven TNSTC staff suspended

NAMAKKAL: As many as 20 passengers had a lucky escape when the tyre of a moving bus detached and rolled into a drainage pit on Monday. The bus was en route from Rasipuram to Salem when the incident occurred. In light of this, TNSTC (Salem) suspended seven staff members for negligence.

"Around 8:20 am, the front left wheel of the TNSTC bus dislodged near Rasipuram RDO office, minutes after it left the bus stand, causing the bus to lose balance. Bus driver Balasundaram’s experience came into play as he averted danger, and no injuries were reported,” said police sources.

According to a press release by TNSTC, "The regrettable incident occurred due to an issue with the bearing jam, which caused the front left tyre to dislodge from the axle."

"On March 9, a wheel service was undertaken and on March 23, the wheel’s outer bearing was replaced and the wheel play was checked. However, we have learned that during a routine weekly inspection, the team failed to check the wheel play and report on whether there was a wheel shake. Had this check been performed, this incident could have been avoided. Four technicians, two supervisors and the branch manager have been suspended from duty," TNSTC stated.