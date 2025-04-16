Madras HC directs TN to file status report on facilities at Madurai leprosy home

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the state government and Madurai collector to file a status report on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed seeking basic facilities in Government Leprosy Home in Y.Pudhupatti, Madurai.

The litigant, J Moogambigai of Madurai, stated that nearly 75 inmates are living in a pathetic situation in the aforesaid home and there are no staff to dress their wounds .

The toilets are insufficient and the improper sewage system results in stagnation creating a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Appliances like fans and lights were damaged by monkeys and have not been repaired or replaced. Only a single cook has been appointed to cook for 75 inmates, she added.

The Home has a total extent of 33 acres but lacks fencing, compound wall and security guards. Inmates who have a chronic condition of the disease are admitted in a separate ward but they are not provided with separate toilets or staff. Moogambigai also wanted the court to direct enhancement of stipend granted to the inmates.

A bench comprising G Jayachandran and S Srimathy directed the authorities to file a status report and adjourned the case.