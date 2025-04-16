Massive rush at Puducherry JIPMER RCC leaves patients struggling in long queues

PUDUCHERRY: A massive rush of patients at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) of JIPMER on Tuesday, following the extended holiday period, led to unprecedentedly long queues for diagnostics, blood tests, and other routine checks, leaving many cancer patients and their attendants struggling in the summer heat.
It is to be noted that the patients at RCC JIPMER are not limited to Puducherry alone, as most of them come on referral from various places in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and southern India. Some patients even come from states like West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha for treatment.
On Tuesday, a similar scenario was witnessed at the super speciality block, where patients were seen sitting on the floor in large numbers, occupying almost the entire lobby except a small path. The narrow passages on the first and second floors were also occupied by patients, who sat on the floor on both sides waiting for their turn.
Since several parents came with more than two attendants, it worsened the situation, and the JIPMER security personnel had a tough time regulating them. Besides, the pharmacies also saw long queues.
The surge comes in the wake of an extended holiday period, which seemingly contributed to the backlog. While the patient load was anticipated, many expressed concern that no adequate contingency measures were taken to address the crowd.
Several attendants voiced disappointment that a premier institution like JIPMER did not open additional counters or deploy extra staff at the RCC to ease the waiting time.
“It is excruciating for chronic cancer patients, many of whom are already weak, to stand for hours in such long queues,” said V Chandrasekhar from Bahour, who visited RCC JIPMER for follow up treatment.
Observers stressed that a proactive approach — such as deploying diagnostic teams from other departments or pre-emptively increasing service counters — could have greatly alleviated patient distress. “Even with limited resources, simple strategies can make a big difference. It is important to treat chronic patients with urgency,” noted another cancer patient.
Meanwhile, many urged JIPMER to set up a patient-friendly crisis-response team to handle such post-holiday surges and similar scenarios in the future, to ensure that humane and efficient care remains central to the institution’s ethos.
JIPMER plans contingency OPD services during extended holidays
The institute’s Director, Dr. Vir Singh Negi, is formulating a plan to keep outpatient departments (OPDs) functional on select holidays when multiple holidays fall in succession. Dr. L N Dorairajan, Medical Superintendent of JIPMER, told TNIE the step is being taken to avoid inconvenience to patients during long holiday stretches.
Despite the surge in patient footfall at the OPD on Tuesday, Dr. Dorairajan confirmed that no patient was turned away. “”Everyone who came to OPD was provided treatment by working long hours. Even pharmacists were told to work longer hours, he said, adding that the hospital was unable to open additional medicine counters due to a lack of reserve pharmacists.