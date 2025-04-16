Massive rush at Puducherry JIPMER RCC leaves patients struggling in long queues

PUDUCHERRY: A massive rush of patients at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) of JIPMER on Tuesday, following the extended holiday period, led to unprecedentedly long queues for diagnostics, blood tests, and other routine checks, leaving many cancer patients and their attendants struggling in the summer heat.

It is to be noted that the patients at RCC JIPMER are not limited to Puducherry alone, as most of them come on referral from various places in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and southern India. Some patients even come from states like West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha for treatment.

On Tuesday, a similar scenario was witnessed at the super speciality block, where patients were seen sitting on the floor in large numbers, occupying almost the entire lobby except a small path. The narrow passages on the first and second floors were also occupied by patients, who sat on the floor on both sides waiting for their turn.

Since several parents came with more than two attendants, it worsened the situation, and the JIPMER security personnel had a tough time regulating them. Besides, the pharmacies also saw long queues.



The surge comes in the wake of an extended holiday period, which seemingly contributed to the backlog. While the patient load was anticipated, many expressed concern that no adequate contingency measures were taken to address the crowd.

Several attendants voiced disappointment that a premier institution like JIPMER did not open additional counters or deploy extra staff at the RCC to ease the waiting time.

“It is excruciating for chronic cancer patients, many of whom are already weak, to stand for hours in such long queues,” said V Chandrasekhar from Bahour, who visited RCC JIPMER for follow up treatment.