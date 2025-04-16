Tirunelveli's iconic 'Iruttu Kadai' Halwa shop demanded as dowry claims owner

Kavitha said she had already given jewellery and cash during the wedding, and had also ordered a Defender car worth Rs 1.5 crore for Balram as dowry. She also claimed that Balram treated her daughter like a servant. Kanishka alleged that apart from dowry demands, she was subjected to physical and mental harassment by Balram, who, she claimed, is in a live-in relationship with another woman.

"After the marriage, I lived with my husband at his residence in Coimbatore for 41 days. However, my husband maintained an affair with another woman and frequently brought her to the house. When I informed my parents about this, he repeatedly threatened to kill me. Deeply distressed, I returned to my parents’ home on March 15. The next day, my husband and his family members came to our house and threatened my parents, stating that if I wanted to live peacefully with him, additional dowry must be given, and the ownership of the ‘Iruttu Kadai’ Halwa shop in Tirunelveli should be transferred in his name," she said.

"Subsequently, I began receiving indecent and threatening messages from Balram on WhatsApp. There is now a serious threat to my life and the safety of my parents", she added.

When contacted, Santosh said that a preliminary inquiry into Kanishka’s complaint was underway. “We will conduct an inquiry with both parties and do the needful,” he added.