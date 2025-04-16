TN MLA call to enforce Tamil name board rule

CHENNAI: During the debate on demand for grants of the Tamil development and information department on Tuesday, MLAs raised demands for new statues and memorials honouring historic figures from their regions.

Jayankondam DMK MLA KSK Kannan demanded the government to strictly implement the rule for compulsory Tamil name boards at the commercial establishments in the state. “Those who fail to follow the rule should be levied a penalty and also their licences should be cancelled. This should be implemented properly,” Kannan said.

Kannan also criticised the union government for allocating Rs 2,869 crore for the development of Sanskrit in the past 10 years and Rs 646 crore for Hindi, but only Rs 100 crore for Tamil.

He also demanded to establish a park and toilet facility at the memorial of Azhagirisamy in Pattukkottai.

According to the policy note, the department maintains 88 memorials, nine arangams, 35 full-size statues, six bust-size statues, five commemorative pillars, two commemorative monuments, and one commemorative arch in various districts across the state.

Meanwhile, Sivaganga AIADMK MLA PR Senthilnathan, demanded a memorial for Muthuvaduganatha Devar (husband of Velu Nachiyar) in Sivaganga and another for Kaniyan Poongundran, a Sangam age poet.