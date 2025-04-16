TN SETC staff protest poor upkeep of buses, vacancies

THOOTHUKUDI: The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) employees of Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) staged a protest condemning authoritative behaviour of the managing director of SETC, and demanded proper maintenance of the buses in Thoothukudi, on Tuesday.

Headed by SETC transport employees association president Dharmaraj, the crew members demanded proper maintenance of the buses with quality spare parts and filling up the vacancies for various departments. They also urged the authorities to not hold the conductors and drivers responsible for the decline in the revenue.

“The SETC administration mandates generating Rs 45 per kilometer. However, the revenue generation fluctuates during festival time and other days”, Dharmaraj said and added that the driver-cum-conductor can not be the reason for the low collection of revenue.

The protesters also complained that vacancy of technicians had led to the poor maintenance. The lack of spare parts jeopardises the safety of the drivers. However, instead of filling up technician vacancies, the MD is blaming the crew for the failures, he added.